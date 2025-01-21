Menu Explore
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary: ‘Wish you were here to…’

BySantanu Das
Jan 21, 2025 10:32 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra shared a throwback picture with Sushant Right Rajput. The actor died in 2020.

Karan Veer Mehra is currently basking in all the best wishes from fans after he was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and remember him as a friend on his 39th birth anniversary. (Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Ekta Kapoor remember him on his 39th birth anniversary: 'You aren't just a memory')

Karan Veer Mehra remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
Karan Veer Mehra remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.

What Karan Veer Mehra said about Sushant

Karan took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture from years ago. In the picture the two friends were seen enjoying a candid moment, with Sushant laughing. In the caption, Karan wrote, “I wish you were here to see this bhai.” He also put a happy birthday gif on the picture and added the hashtag SSR.

Karan Veer via Instagram Stories.
Karan Veer via Instagram Stories.

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also remembered him on his 39th birth anniversary. “You are not just a memory—you are an energy, a force that continues to inspire. Bhai, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Today, we celebrate you—your brilliance, your passion, and your infinite soul,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

More details

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. His father had lodged a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide. Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant. They were granted bail after a few months. His final, film Dil Bechara, was released posthumously.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer emerged as the eventual winner of Bigg Boss after spending three months in the house. He took home the 50 lakh prize money. Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up of the show hosted by Salman Khan.

