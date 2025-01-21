Karan Veer Mehra to use 50 lakh Bigg Boss 18 prize money to fund education of his staff's kids, fans praise gesture

Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18 on Sunday. Along with the shining trophy, the actor also won ₹50 lakh in prize money. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor revealed that he plans to use the winnings to fund the education of his staff's children. Karan Veer Mehra says he'll fund education of his staff's kids with Bigg Boss 18 prize money.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra admits roasting Vivian Dsena, his daughter was ‘low point’)

Karan Veer Mehra says he'll fund education of the kids of his house staff

When asked what he plans to do with the ₹50 lakh he won, Karan Veer Mehra told the portal that he was yet to collect even the prize money from his previous reality show win. “I haven't yet collected my Khatron Ke Khiladi money, but I plan to fund the education of my staff's children. This is something I've been considering for a while. I'm already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them,” he said.

Internet praises Karan

The internet praised Karan Veer Mehra's generous gesture. One of the comments read, "Winner for a reason." Another fan commented, "KV is a man with a heart of gold." Another wrote, "King for a reason... You are a very good person, Karan. I am proud that I have supported you in the Bigg Boss house since day one." An Instagram user added, "Showing why he deserved to win." Another said, "Winner with a heart of gold."

Karan Veer Mehra defeated Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal to win the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. The actor impressed audiences with his witty and fun personality. Fans also loved his strong bonds in the house with Digvijay Rathee, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar. However, his win came as a surprise to some housemates, who were rooting for Vivian or Rajat to emerge victorious.

Karan Veer Mehra is a popular television actor who rose to fame with his role in the long-running TV show Pavitra Rishta. Since then, he has been a part of several other TV shows, such as Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, as well as films like Drona, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Ragini MMS 2. He also previously emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.