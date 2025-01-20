Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra admits roasting Vivian Dsena, his daughter was ‘low point’

What Karan said

During the chat, Karan said: “The task where I lifted Edin or trimmed Rajat’s beard were my high points. The low point was the roast I did with Vivian, I should have avoided that.”

It happened during a roast segment hosted by popular comedian duo Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. Karan remarked, “Vivian Dsena tereko bachha bachha janta hai. Yaar, jo khudka bachcha hai usine nahi pehchana (Vivian, so many people know you but your own child did not recognize you).” The comment did not sit well with Vivian, who said: “That was not cool." Karan then apologised immediately.

Speaking on his bond with Vivian, Karan added: “We had a lover’s spat on the show, actually both of our definitions of friendship are very different. He thought of me as a dearer friend and I was coming from a space where I thought he was getting things very easily. But now it’s a 100-day friendship.”

More details

Karan was among the six contestants who made it to the finale, including Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal. While talking to ANI, Karan said after winning the show, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top, and it happened. I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. "