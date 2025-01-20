Menu Explore
Avinash Mishra breaks silence on 'love angle' with Eisha Singh in Bigg Boss 18: 'People have lot of questions and hopes'

ANI |
Jan 20, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Avinash Mishra, who secured 4th place in Bigg Boss 18, has opened up about speculations surrounding his relationship with fellow contestant Eisha Singh.

Avinash Mishra, who secured fourth place in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, has opened up about speculations surrounding his relationship with fellow contestant Eisha Singh. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra reacts to being compared with Sidharth Shukla, remembers his sweet gesture)

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh in Bigg Boss 18.
Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh in Bigg Boss 18.

Avinash Mishra on love angle with Eisha Singh

While speaking to ANI, Avinash clarified that there was no "love angle" on the show and that their bond has always been one of "friendship."

"It was never a love angle. People have a lot of questions and hopes about us becoming a couple, but trust me, we are really good friends. If anything happens in the future, I will definitely let you know," Avinash said.

When asked about Karan Veer Mehra's win, Avinash said he was happy for him, even though he hoped to take the trophy home.

"I wanted to win, but it didn't happen. Karan winning is very well-deserved. I've appreciated him many times during the game for his efforts. The audience decides the winner, and their decision must be respected. Karan played really well and truly deserved it," he added.

Bigg Boss 18 winner

The Bigg Boss 18 finale crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the winner, with Vivian DSena as the first runner-up and Rajat Dalal finishing in third place.

Meanwhile, talking about the finale, the eliminations began with Eisha Singh, followed by Chum Darang. Avinash Mishra was the next to exit and secure fourth place, leaving Dalal to bow out in third.

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor made appearances, with the latter two promoting their film Loveyapaa. This was also Aamir Khan's maiden appearance on the show.

Bigg Boss 18 aired on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema.

