Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh's family addresses rumours about the actor paying to secure a place in finale

The highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss 18 is scheduled to take place on January 19. Amidst the excitement, a controversy surrounding contestant Eisha Singh made headlines, with a social media page alleging that the actor had agreed to pay 30% of her Bigg Boss earnings to the show's makers in exchange for a guaranteed spot in the finale. Now, Eisha's family and team have finally broken their silence, and setting the record straight. Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena are the least-deserving contestants to be in top 5. Here's why Bigg Boss 18 finale will be held on Sunday.

Eisha’s family reacts

According to Free Press Journal, Eisha's family stated to refute the claims, saying that such rumours were disrespectful to her hard work.

The official note read, “We as Eisha team and her family writing this to express my strong condemnation of the recent claims made by a media portal suggesting that Eisha Singh is giving away 30% of her earnings to secure a place in the Bigg Boss finale. Such allegations are not only unfounded but also incredibly disrespectful to the hard work and dedication that Eisha has put into her career over the years. Eisha Singh has consistently demonstrated her talent and commitment to her craft, earning her place in the entertainment industry through sheer perseverance and passion. From her early days in acting to her rise as a beloved figure on television, Eisha has faced numerous challenges and has always emerged stronger. To suggest that she would resort to such desperate measures undermines all the effort she has invested in building her career."

Her family said that such "false claims serve as a disservice not only to Eisha but also to her fans and supporters who admire her for her talent and integrity”.

“It is disheartening to see how easily misinformation can spread, tarnishing the reputation of someone who has worked tirelessly to achieve her dreams. Instead of celebrating her accomplishments, such narratives only seek to diminish her hard work and the respect she has earned in the industry. In conclusion, I urge everyone to be mindful of the impact of their words and to support Eisha Singh as she continues to shine in her career. Let us stand together against these baseless accusations and honour the dedication she has shown throughout her journey,” the note read.

About Bigg Boss 18

Throughout her time in Bigg Boss season 18, Eisha Singh has been making waves primarily due to her strong friendships with fellow contestants Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Alice Kaushik.

However, it was her close bond with Avinash that particularly sparked interest, as he had openly confessed that his feelings for her went beyond friendship. Despite Avinash's admission, Eisha consistently maintained that she views him solely as a friend, leaving audiences intrigued by their dynamic. The Bigg Boss 18 finale will be held on Sunday.