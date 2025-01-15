Bigg Boss 18's Eisha Singh should have been evicted long back, says Chahat Pandey: 'Bas logo ki chugli karti hain'

Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey did not mince any words while talking about contestant Eisha Singh in a new interview. Chahat was the latest contestant to get evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show a week before the finale. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chahat shared that Eisha should have been out from the show long back and is surviving just because of doing ‘chugli (backbiting)’ inside the house. (Also read: Manas Shah denies rumours of dating Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey: ‘We hardly keep in touch’) Chahat Pandey shared her thoughts on contestant Eisha Singh.

What Chahat said about Eisha

During the interview, when Chahat was asked who should have been gotten out in her place, she said, “Mujhe lagta hain Eisha ko bahoot pehle hi jana chahiye tha kyuki woh Avinash [Mishra] ki ungli pakad ke aagey badi hain. Aur unke kandhey ka sahara leke pahoonchi hain yaha tak (I feel Eisha should have been evicted long back because she moved forward with the help of Avinash).”

'Avinash ko woh nachati rahti hain'

She went on to add, “Bas logo ki chugli karti hain, peeth peeche. Matlab face pe aap bahoot achche ho aur pith peeche ap sab ki burai kar rahe ho. Sab ko neecha dikha rahe ho. Ye sab karna kitna galat hain ye khud hi ap apna personality dikha rahe ho ki aap kaise ho… Rahi baat Eisha Avinash ki toh Eisha full use kar rahi hain Avinash ka. Game ke liye, and full servant bana ke rakha hain Avinash ko woh nachati rahti hain aur Avinash ungliyo pe nachta rahta hain (She is good at backbiting, showing one side on the face and talking bad of them on the back. She is showing her own personality. With Avinash, she is just using him. She has kept him as a servant, he dances on her fingers).”

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 18 is set to conclude on January 19. Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.