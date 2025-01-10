Manas Shah denies rumours of dating Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey: ‘We hardly keep in touch’

Recently, Chahat Pandey's personal life became a topic of discussion on Bigg Boss 18 after Salman Khan hinted that the actor has a long-time boyfriend, a claim she continues to deny. Following this, self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan (KRK) shared a picture of Chahat with TV actor Manas Shah, alleging that they are in a relationship. Now, in an interview with Etimes, Manas Shah has addressed the rumours. Manas Shah denies rumours of dating Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey.

(Also Read: Chahat Pandey says she was asked to vacate home for not paying rent)

Manas Shah says he is not Chahat Pandey's mystery man

Manas Shah clarified that he is not Chahat Pandey's mystery man and revealed that they have not been in regular contact. He said, "Just because a picture of Chahat and me posing together has gone viral, it does not mean I am her mystery man. Chahat is a co-actor and a friend, but we hardly keep in touch. I have no romantic connection with her at all, and these rumours have started without anyone checking the facts."

He further stated that he is single, adding, "I am single and hoping to settle down in an arranged marriage. I do not have a girlfriend. It’s sad how people have assumed I am the boyfriend. The last time I was in the news was during Hamari Bahu Silk, when I raised concerns about revising the 90-day payment structure for TV actors. I am surprised that I am now suddenly being linked with Chahat."

Chahat Pandey's mother gave open challenge to Bigg Boss 18 makers

Chahat Pandey's mother, who entered the Bigg Boss 18 house during the family week, criticised Avinash Mishra for allegedly "character-assassinating" her daughter. She asserted that Chahat has never had a boyfriend and would marry according to her own wishes. Later, she openly challenged the show's makers, offering ₹21 lakh if they could reveal her daughter’s boyfriend's name and photo.

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 18 is set to conclude on January 19. Recently, contestants competed in the "Ticket to Finale" task, with the main competition being between Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang. Other housemates (Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, and Karan Veer Mehra) were seen supporting their favourites. Although Vivian ultimately won the task, he later requested Bigg Boss to grant the ticket to Chum Darang as an apology for his aggressive behavior during the game.