Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena are the least-deserving contestants to be in top 5. Here's why

Bigg Boss 18 is currently in its final week, and fans are buzzing with excitement to find out who will secure a spot among the top five contestants of the season. At present, the top six contestants include Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang, following Shilpa Shirodkar's reported eviction. However, in our opinion, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena are the least deserving contestants to enter the top five. Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena are the least deserving contestants to be in top 5 of Bigg Boss 18.

Why Eisha Singh doesn't deserve to be in the top 5

Eisha Singh entered the house as a sweet, glamorous girl with an existing fan base from her past shows on Colors. However, her journey has been far from impactful when compared to the other finalists. Her contributions to tasks, confrontations, and overall gameplay have been minimal.

Eisha is popularly known for talking behind people's backs, setting false narratives, and crying when she finds herself in tough situations. Without the support of Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena, she likely would have been evicted in the third or fourth week. While the show attempted to develop a love angle between Eisha and Avinash, she kept denying it. The sweet girl who initially charmed Salman Khan during the premiere has come across as entirely negative in the game.

Her comments about Karan Veer’s divorces and his character, Chahat Pandey’s character, and Chum Darang’s discomfort during her periods earned her the tags of “chugli aunty” and “evil Eisha” among Bigg Boss fans. Her contributions to tasks were never extraordinary. In fact, many Bigg Boss fans believe she is too negative to win the show.

Why Vivian Dsena doesn't deserve to be in the top 5

Vivian Dsena is another contestant who appeared to be a tough competitor in the beginning but eventually emerged as a fence-sitter or “fuski bomb.” Although he was announced as a top contender for the trophy early in the game, he wasted this advantage. Despite repeated efforts by Bigg Boss to improve his gameplay, Vivian failed to build on the opportunity.

His lack of contribution to tasks and house dynamics clearly shows that he is merely a “ladla” of Bigg Boss with no real capability to win the show.

Comparison with Other Contestants

When compared to the other finalists, Eisha and Vivian’s journeys appear lackluster. Rajat Dalal, the fitness influencer, has entertained the audience with his mind games and strategic approach. Karan Veer Mehra’s bold confrontations and entertaining personality have kept fans hooked. Avinash Mishra’s versatility and dedication to tasks make him a strong contender. Even Chum Darang, though less popular, has displayed more grit and determination in tasks than Eisha.

Former contestants like Chahat Pandey, who was recently evicted, had a stronger personality than Eisha Singh. Similarly, Digvijay Rathee, who was shockingly evicted by housemates, showed more potential than Vivian Dsena. In just a few weeks, Digvijay demonstrated a better understanding of the game than Vivian, which likely made him a threat and led to his eviction.

Chum Darang or Eisha Singh in the Top 5?

While Vivian Dsena’s massive fan following has secured his place in the top five, the competition for the last spot is between Eisha Singh and Chum Darang. If the game is played fairly and the decision is left to the audience, Chum will easily claim the spot over Eisha. However, if Bigg Boss intervenes once again, Eisha might enter the top five alongside Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal, regardless of the audience's wishes.