Bigg Boss 18 finale: Will history repeat itself? Rajat Dalal’s fan power could push Vivian, Karan Veer to back seat

The much-anticipated finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, and fans are on the edge, speculating about who will take home the trophy this season. While the internet suggests Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra as the top two contestants of the season, Rajat Dalal's fan power might just turn the tables. Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra among the top contenders of Bigg Boss 18.

The MC Stan parallel

Rajat Dalal, the fitness influencer currently competing for the trophy in Salman Khan's reality show, enjoys a massive fan following of 3 million on Instagram. Comparatively, Karan Veer Mehra has 654K followers, Vivian Dsena has 1.6 million, Avinash Mishra has 1.5 million, Chum Darang has 478K, and Eisha Singh also has 1.5 million followers. This makes Rajat the most-followed Bigg Boss 18 contestant on social media. With Bigg Boss being an "audience’s show," it’s possible that the contestant with the largest fan base could take the trophy home, irrespective of their contribution to the show. Does this ring a bell?

In Bigg Boss 16, we witnessed MC Stan (then the most-followed contestant) emerge as the winner, despite his relatively low contribution to the drama and tasks on the show. His victory was largely due to his massive fan following and surprised many. While the current situation has a striking resemblance, Rajat has been a more active player this season, unlike MC Stan, who survived mainly due to his friends and fans.

Initially perceived as aggressive and short-tempered, Rajat Dalal later entertained the audience with his wit and mind games. He avoided forming strong relationships in the house and still managed to survive through his gameplay, which he describes as 'samikaran'. While Rajat might not be the least deserving player to win, he isn’t entirely deserving either, as he has been involved in several physical fights and hasn't entirely shown his true personality.

Fan Power vs. Gameplay

Vivian Dsena was announced as one of the top two contestants on day one of the show. However, he struggled to maintain that position, taking a backseat after the first three weeks. Despite this, his fan following has ensured his survival in the game, securing him a spot in the Top 5. Karan Veer Mehra, on the other hand, has emerged as a strong contender, thanks to his confrontations, strong relationships, and entertaining personality. Another deserving contestant is Avinash Mishra, who has consistently given his all since day one, showcasing his multiple personalities (even if some of it might be an act).

Fan power has dominated the show in previous seasons. Whether it was Munawar Faruqui winning last season or MC Stan’s Bigg Boss 17 victory, these outcomes shook the audience’s trust to some extent, making many believe that the show is now more about fan bases than reality.

With just days to go for the finale, it will be interesting to see if fan power takes over gameplay once again or if Bigg Boss introduces a major twist to change the dynamics. One thing is certain: the Bigg Boss 18 finale is set to be an unforgettable showdown.