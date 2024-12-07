Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal leaves Farah Khan speechless with his response to her warning against ‘physical fight’. Watch

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal left filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan stumped with his response to her warning. A new promo from an upcoming episode of the reality show was shared by ColorsTV on Instagram. Farah will be seen hosting the show instead of Salman Khan. (Also Read | Farah Khan says Karan Veer Mehra is getting targeted on Bigg Boss 18 ‘just like’ Sidharth Shukla, slams Eisha Singh) Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan got angry at Rajat Dalal.

Farah reprimands Rajat

In the video, Farah told Rajat, “Tereko zimmedari nahi di hai Bigg Boss ne saari ladkiyon ki raksha kare. Tu apna sambhal (Bigg Boss hasn't given you the responsibility to protect all the girls. You take care of yourself).”

Rajat replied, "Baat raksha waali hai na? Mere ghar waalon nei mere ko yeh cheeze sikhayi hai (The matter is about protection? My family has taught me this)."

Farah warns Rajat, he gives a curt reply

Farah asked, "Doosro ke ghar waalon ne nahi sikhayi hai unko (The family members of other contestants didn't teach them)?" She continued, “Main tere ko abhi ek direct warning deti hoon. Ek aur baar agar physical fight huyi toh aap out hojaoge (I'm giving you a direct warning now. Once more there is a physical fight, you will be evicted).”

Rajat promptly replied, "Woh dekhi jayegi (We will see about that)." The video ended with Farah looking at him in surprise.

Fans react to video

The video was captioned, "Farah ne Rajat ko di hai warning. Kya unke liye yeh situation hai alarming (Farah gave Rajat a warning. Is this situation alarming for him)?" Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Farah rocked. Rajat shocked." "The most awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode." "Haan isko kitni respect hai ladkiyon ki (How much he respects girls), we know that we have seen his viral video," read a comment.

About Bigg Boss18

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.30 pm. The contestants on the show include Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Shutika Arjun, and Digvijay Singh Rathee.

Edin Rose, Sara Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, Yamini Malhotra, and Kashish Kapoor are also part of the show. Now, Shalini Passi of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame recently made a wild card entry in the show.