Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets support from Arunachal Pradesh CM ahead of finale

Chum gets support from CM

With the finale just around the corner, the CM congratulated Chum for her game in the house.

Taking to his official Facebook account, he wrote, "I'm happy to learn that Chum Darang, a daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show #BiggBoss18. Show your solidarity with her, and don't forget to vote for Chum."

"I'm hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many more milestones in years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang," he added.

The Badhaai Do actor’s team took to Instagram to share the screenshot and extend their heartfelt gratitude. Responding to the message, they wrote, “To the Honourable Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, @pemakhandu_bjp Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your unwavering support for Chum Darang. Her exceptional journey in the BB house has made every Arunachali and the whole of North East India immensely proud. Her achievements and the values she represents on such a prestigious platform have not only highlighted the talent of our state but have also brought it into the global spotlight."

“Thank you for encouraging and empowering individuals like Chum, whose success inspires countless others. Your leadership continues to uplift and showcase the incredible potential of Arunachal Pradesh on a global stage. With utmost respect and gratitude, the Chum Darang team," the team added.

About Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered in October, 2024 on Colors TV. The season was high on drama, fights and controversies. The grand finale will air on January 19. Currently, nine contestants remain in the house, all vying for the trophy. These contestants are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun. The grand finale will be broadcast live on Colors TV and available for streaming on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Chum emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the season. She has consistently given her all in every task, avoiding excuses and delivering exceptional performances. When it comes to the bonds, she formed friendships with Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun. She also added entertainment quotient to the show with her wit and humour.