Vivian Dsena faces backlash for dragging Chum Darang during task on Bigg Boss 18: ‘He is disgusting’

As Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18 nears its conclusion, contestants are fiercely competing for the Ticket to Finale. In a recent task, Vivian Dsena's aggressive gameplay against Chum Darang has drawn heavy criticism from viewers. Vivian Dsena drags Chum Darang aggressively during a task in Bigg Boss 18.(Twitter)

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang’s old music video in traditional Arunachali outfits resurfaces. Watch)

Vivian Dsena drags Chum Darang aggressive in a task

After Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang were announced as contenders for the Ticket to Finale, Bigg Boss introduced a new task. The contenders had to hold onto a stretcher while housemates placed golden bricks for Vivian or silver bricks for Chum, depending on whom they supported. The winner would be determined by the colour of the bricks loaded more heavily onto the stretcher. However, the key rule was that the contenders could not let go of the stretcher under any circumstances.

While Vivian used his strength to knock silver bricks off the stretcher, Chum chose to lie down and cover the stretcher with her legs for protection. A new promo shows Vivian using all his might to pull the stretcher, resulting in Chum being dragged across the floor while clinging to it. These visuals have led viewers to criticise the actor for his overly aggressive gameplay.

Reddit slam Vivian Dsena for aggressive game play

One Reddit user commented, “Why was Vivian never this aggressive in tasks with the male contestants? Chum is half his weight, and it’s clear he’s using his strength to showcase dominance. Imagine if it were Karan and Eisha instead. Karan would’ve been hated left and right.” Another wrote, “Vivian is finally showing his true self.” One more user added, “Vivian’s strength seems to appear only when facing a woman,” while another remarked, “This man is disgusting.” Yet another user commented, “Vivian is showing his true colors. He shamelessly pulled Chum while she was holding on. Unbelievable!”

The incident also sparked heated exchanges among the housemates. Karan Veer Mehra, who was supporting Chum, couldn’t contain his anger and lashed out at Vivian during the task. He said, “Let the world see who Vivian really is,” and challenged him to show the same aggression against him.

As tensions rise, it remains to be seen who will ultimately get the Ticket to Finale and become the last Time God of the house. The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is scheduled for January 19.