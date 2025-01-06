Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran admits she was accused of love jihad after he changed his religion: ‘Thought the society…'

Nouran reveals

In an interview with Galatta India, Nouran looked back at her relationship with Vivian, and how she received hate and faced accusations of love jihad when Vivian converted to Islam to marry her.

Nouran shared, “I was accused of love jihad for converting Vivian to Islam. He also faced trolling on social media, and maybe it affected his work pattern too. We have a lot of differences in terms of belief or language barrier, I had very clearly told him that in my religion, I could not do an interfaith marriage with him, it is not acceptable on my side and I respect that. Vivian was a Christian, and its core is very similar to Islam. But since women don’t convert to our religion, I stayed away for six months because I was very worried and scared wondering if he would do this for me.”

She added, “I thought the society won’t spare us, if he changed his religion for a woman, secondly, he would regret later if I didn’t meet his expectations. It was a big step. We didn’t speak for six months, and I would not respond to his messages, but then I got to know from a mutual friend that he kept studying my religion. I had zero interference in this, he met people, and then after six months, he told my friends that he wanted to speak with me. He said he was ready to convert, not for me but for himself, so even if I was not with him he would have adopted Islam. It took me 1-2 weeks to believe him that he was doing it for himself, I didn’t want him to be cut off from his roots for me.”

About the couple

Vivian got married to former journalist Nouran Aly in 2022. He shares a daughter with her.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 18, the actor revealed how he met his current wife. Vivian shared that it all started professionally. She wanted to interview him, and he made her wait for four long months. So, she contacted his team and dropped an angry message to him after four months, saying it was very unprofessional of him. Vivian revealed he responded to her and promised an interview in the next 24 to 48 hours. He said he then went to Egypt for an event at her invitation, where he met her for the first time professionally.

Earlier, Vivian was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee, whom he met on the sets of the TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The duo got married in 2013. They filed for divorce in 2017. They got divorced in 2021.