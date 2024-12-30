Bigg Boss 18: Rubina Dilaik dances with Vivian Dsena, brings homemade cake

Vivian Dsena was happy to see Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Rubina Dilaik inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Rubina was one of the special guests in the Sunday episode of the reality show, and was seen interacting with Vivian and dancing with him in a fun segment. Fans also noticed that Rubina baked a cake for the contestants of the show. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Internet reacts as Kashish Kapoor gets aggressive with Salman Khan, backtracks after actor responds. Watch) Bigg Boss 18: Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena looked happy to meet each other after a long time.

Vivian and Rubina's reunion

In the episode, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and runner-up Rahul Vaidya came as guests. She greeted Vivian and the rest of the contestants. Rubina and Vivian have remained close friends ever since they starred in the popular television show together.

In the episode, Vivian was also seen dancing to the iconic song Hai Hai Mirchi from Biwi No 1 with Rubina. The rest of the contestants, including Chum and Avinash also grooved along.

In the later part of the episode, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena were seen talking about how delicious the cake was, which was brought in by Rubina inside the house. Vivian added that Rubina baked the cake herself.

More details

Reacting to the sweet moments of reunion of both the actos from the episode, a fan commented, “No one's gonna understand what it feels to see them together onscreen after ages I missed them a lot.” A second fan predicted, “Season 14 Winner #RubinaDilaik, and #BiggBoss18 ke future winner #VivianDesna danced together.” A comment read, “The smile & happiness on #VivianDsena's face is absolutely priceless! Thank you, #RubinaDilaik, for bringing such joy & giving us truly memorable moments.”

This week, Sara Arfeen Khan was the latest contestant to say goodbye to the show. The other contestants who are left are Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.