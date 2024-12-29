Bigg Boss 18: Internet reacts as Kashish Kapoor gets aggressive with Salman Khan, backtracks after actor responds. Watch

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan made sure to address many issues of the past week inside the house with some of the contestants on the Weekend Ka War episode this Saturday. A clip from the episode is now going viral on social media, where Kashish Kapoor is seen changing her tone and calling Salman Khan ‘sir’ when the actor seemingly takes offence with her tone. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan schools Eisha for using Avinash Mishra; says 'Agar voh bhi aapke tarah game khelne laga...') Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor clarified her intentions to host Salman Khan.

Kashish and Salman's interaction

During the episode, Salman is seen talking to Kashish about her ‘womaniser’ remark on Avinash and goes on to ask for a clarification on whether she indeed tried to flirt with him.

Kashish says, “Koi angle nahi tha udhar (There was no angle with which I went ahead)!” Salman adds, “Toh agar koi angle nahi tha, toh ap genuinely flirt kar rahi thi (So if there was no angle then you were genuinely flirting with him)?” Kashish says in a rather curt tone, “Yes! Aur kyu karungi? Haan (Why else would I do it? Yes!” As Salman stares at her, she then quickly changes her tone and says, “Sorry! Haan Sir!”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented: “Bhai ka expression hii kafi he darane keliye (Bhai's expression is enough to scare)!” A comment read, “Bhai ka bday tha warna career gya tha iska (It was Bhai's birthday or else her career would be in trouble)!” “Salman told her on her entry only that here everything is on camera and today she faced it,” read another comment.

During the Weekend Ka War episode, Salman Khan also called out Eisha Singh's behaviour towards Avinash. He said that she uses him and prioritizes the game more than her relationships in the house. Last week, Avinash lost his cool after Eisha accused him of making remarks about her and called him a ‘womanizer’. Avinash ended up throwing chairs and other items inside the house, shocking the other contestants.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.