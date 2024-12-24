Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra smashes bottle and chair in rage after ‘womaniser’ remark

What happened

The seeds of controversy were sown during Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 18, when Kashish Kapoor publicly accused Avinash Mishra of making a disparaging remark about her. Kashish called Avinash Mishra a womaniser.

The drama unfolded during the nomination task, where Kashish alleged that Avinash had suggested they should engage in flirtatious behaviour and create a romantic "angle" on the show to garner attention. Avinash denied making such a statement, but this left Kashish fuming.

The altercation between Kashish and Avinash escalated into a fiery argument, with Kashish unleashing a barrage of expletives and derogatory labels, including "cheap" and "womaniser" at Avinash.

As the housemates took sides and engaged in a heated debate over who was at fault, Eisha intervened, advising Avinash to offer an apology to Kashish for his remarks, regardless of whether they were intended to be hurtful or not.

Avinash Mishra loses his cool

In a new promo, which was released by the makers, Avinash will be seen having an intense conversation about the game with Vivian Dsena. He is also seen talking about Eisha Singh and her gameplay.

In the promo, Eisha and Vivian were seen cautioning Avinash about the potential damage to his reputation due to Kashish's accusation of him being a "womaniser". They advised him to not stretch the argument. However, Avinash appeared unwilling to heed their words. The situation took a turn for the worse when Eisha, visibly upset by Avinash's refusal to listen, told him to do as he pleased and flatly refused to offer any further guidance or support.

At that moment, Avinash can be seen yelling at Eisha and throwing his bottle in a fit of rage, leaving the actor shocked. The sudden heated exchange got the housemates worried who came out to witness the drama. "This is what you all wanted right? You wanted me to fight with her... You have it now," Avinash is seen saying before throwing a chair away too.

This week, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen Khan are nominated for eviction. The reality show airs on Colors TV.