Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena questions loyalty of Shilpa Shirodkar, confronts Karan Veer Mehra: 'Seedhi baat no bakwas’

Vivian changes his game

The latest promo of the show teased a dramatic twist in the show. The clip hints that Vivian might nominate his close friends Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar. This comes after his wife Nouran Aly told Vivian that Karan had been using him since the third week. The videos were posted on the official Instagram handle of the channel, Colors.

In the clip, Vivian said, “Dosti, frenemy, let me make it clear… main tera dost nahi hu... No small talk, no big talk, seedhe mudde ki baat (I am not doing any small talk, and only focusing on the game)”. He also said that Shilpa lacked clarity in her gameplay. This move surprised all the housemates.

In another visual, he is seen asserting, “Seedhi baat no bakwas (I will come straight to the point)”.

The clip also shows Vivian questioning Shilpa on why she didn't give him a reality check about his gameplay in the house. Following that, Shilpa is seen giving her explanation, but Vivian doesn't look convinced.

In another clip, Vivian is seen confronting his close friends Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh over their nominations. He asked Avinash Mishra “Why did you nominate me?”. Meanwhile, Avinash and Eisha were seen justifying their stand.

Vivian DSena gets a reality check

Over the weekend, Vivian DSena was called out by his wife Nouran Aly and Salman Khan.

During the weekend episode, Vivian was called to the confession room where Nouran interacted with him through a video call. She said, “What is taking you back from being vocal about what you have been realizing? I know you have decoded everyone very well. Even your fans have seen this, but you are not you. What is Vivian? Are you image-conscious? I know what you are, you have never cared about what people say or do, and you never carried yourself low despite everything you faced in life. Is everything inside the house bigger than what you have faced in life? Before leaving you promised me that you would put your foot forward and you will get the trophy home, do you see yourself doing that?”

Vivian clarified, “I was trying to avoid conflicts. Initially, I thought these people were my friends.”

To which, Nouran shared, "This is not life, it’s just a show which will last for 3-4 months. Are you willing to save any of these relationships outside the house? They have started using you since the third week, it’s time to wake up. Be very vocal, and stop fighting with people who don’t matter. Why are you not facing the real people who have been manipulating you from day one? With all due respect, Shilpa, Karan, or anyone, Karan has stated very clearly that he is not your friend. For me, he is like a junior artiste. It boils my blood to see you not being vocal. They have called you spineless, do you agree with that?”

Salman also scolded Vivian for not expressing his views. Salman said, “Vivian confrontation wale zone mein jaate hi nahi. Kabhi bhi kisi ko confront karna hota hi nahi hai. Vivian aapke iss ghar mein koi actual mudde kabhi the hi nahi. Aapka original ek hi mudda hai jiske liye aapko yaad rakha jaayega—Vivian aur vivian ki coffee. (Vivian never goes to the confrontation zone. He never finds a need to confront anyone. Vivian, there have been no real issues of yours in this house. You have only one basic issue for which you will be remembered—Vivian and Vivian's coffee)."

“Hero Vivian, hero jaise nahi lage show mein. (Hero Vivian didn’t come out in the show). Ab logon ko Vivian ki zarorat hi nahi mehsoos ho rahi hai ab show mein (People don’t feel the need to have you in the show now),” Salman added.