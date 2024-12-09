Avinash Mishra slams Bigg Boss makers for being ‘biased’ towards Karan Veer Mehra, nominates ‘bhai’ Vivian Dsena

The new promo also shows him completely flipping the game by nominating his close friend Vivian Dsena.

Avinash Mishra calls Bigg Boss 18 makers biased

After Farah Khan announced that there would be no eviction this weekend, Avinash Mishra was seen lashing out at the makers and accused them of being biased. He said, "Openly bol do na. Whenever their lot is nominated, you want to play the 'no eviction' card. Just say it directly. Itne bewakoof nahi hai. Ever since he was called to the confession room, you all have started this no-eviction plan. Eliminations will happen only when one of us are nominated. I can not talk about it anymore."

For the unversed, Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan as the host for this Weekend Ka Vaar. The filmmaker praised Karan Veer Mehra for his performance in the show and even slammed the housemates for continuously targeting him in the house. This didn't seem to sit well with his rivals, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena among others.

New Bigg Boss 18 promo

The new promo shows Bigg Boss 18 contestants nominating each other for the week. However, what caught everyone's attention was Avinash Mishra nominating Vivian Dsena, whom he calls a brother. The actor stated that he is nominating Vivian because he is not able to cut ties with Shilpa Shirodkar despite the host and several people asking him to do so. Karan Veer Mehra was seen whistling after Avinash's move.

Netizens were shocked to see Avinash Mishra nominating Vivian Dsena. One of the X users wrote, "It was unexpected that Avinash will nominate Vivian." Another commented, "Karan was told to go against Shilpa, he didn’t go Avinash went against Vivian as Vivian got more limelight than him." It will be interesting to see what turn Vivain and Avinash's friendship takes after this nomination task.