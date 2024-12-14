Salman Khan pulls up Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena for avoiding confrontation: ‘You have no issues here'

Salman Khan scolds Vivian

A recent promo of the weekend episode shows Salman calling out Vivian for not confronting housemates on the issues that matter. The promo opens with Salman questioning Vivian.

In the video, Salman is seen saying, “Vivian confrontation wale zone mein jaate hi nahi. Kabhi bhi kisi ko confront karna hota hi nahi hai. Vivian aapke iss ghar mein koi actual mudde kabhi the hi nahi. Aapka original ek hi mudda hai jiske liye aapko yaad rakha jaayega—Vivian aur vivian ki coffee. (Vivian never goes to the confrontation zone. He never finds a need to confront anyone. Vivian, there have been no real issues of yours in this house. You have only one basic issue for which you will be remembered—Vivian and Vivian's coffee)."

The actor goes on to mention that the Madhubala actor has failed to generate the ‘hero’ image among the Bigg Boss audience.

“Hero Vivian, hero jaise nahi lage show mein. (Hero Vivian didn’t come out in the show). Ab logon ko Vivian ki zarorat hi nahi mehsoos ho rahi hai ab show mein (People don’t feel the need to have you in the show now),” Salman added.

The promo doesn’t show how Vivian reacted to the scolding. Meanwhile, his friends actors Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra are captured in the video, who looked amused by what Salman is saying.

More about the show

This year, Bigg Boss 18 is running on the theme of time, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in on Bigg Boss).”

When it comes to Vivian’s journey in the show, he is seen bonding with Shilpa, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. He is rarely seen getting into fights.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will also be seen questioning Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang over their closeness. He would try to get clarity over their bond.