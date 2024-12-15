Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly calls him out for weak game, says ‘You are not you'. Watch

Nouran Aly gives Vivian a reality check

In a new promo of an episode of Bigg Boss 18, Nouran is seen having an intense conversation with her husband, who also looks stressed about the feedback he is getting.

The promo starts with Nouran Aly saying, “You are not you. Where is Vivian? Why are you not facing the real people? It boils my blood. One leg here, one leg there, it’s good?”

Responding to her, Vivian said, "No”.

Nouran added, "You are doing this now, between Shilpa and Karan, between Eisha and Avinash. Real Avinash inside the house is not real. He is bothered with the triangle; he should nominate you or nominate Shilpa ma’am. You are not making it Vivian’s show, it is becoming someone else’s show.”

Salman Khan scolds Vivian

Meanwhile, in yesterday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen calling Vivian out for not playing the game well.

Salman said, “Vivian confrontation wale zone mein jaate hi nahi. Kabhi bhi kisi ko confront karna hota hi nahi hai. Vivian aapke iss ghar mein koi actual mudde kabhi the hi nahi. Aapka original ek hi mudda hai jiske liye aapko yaad rakha jaayega—Vivian aur vivian ki coffee. (Vivian never goes to the confrontation zone. He never finds a need to confront anyone. Vivian, there have been no real issues of yours in this house. You have only one basic issue for which you will be remembered—Vivian and Vivian's coffee)."

“Hero Vivian, hero jaise nahi lage show mein. (Hero Vivian didn’t come out in the show). Ab logon ko Vivian ki zarorat hi nahi mehsoos ho rahi hai ab show mein (People don’t feel the need to have you in the show now),” Salman added.

In the Bigg Boss house, Vivian has not been involved in much of the fights. He is more known for his bond with Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh inside the house.