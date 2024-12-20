Umar Riaz accuses Bigg Boss makers of favouring Karanveer Mehra: ‘I was never their nepo child’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz has made allegations against the makers of Bigg Boss 18, accusing them of bias and promoting nepotism. He used an example of this edition’s contestant Karanveer Mehra to make his point. Also read: Bigg Boss 18 will never be able to recreate the magic of season 13. Here's why Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV.

Umar lashes out

Umar, brother of Asim Riaz, was a part of Bigg Boss 15. He had a tumultuous stint on the show, eventually facing eviction after a physical altercation with another contestant. Now, he has taken to social media to express his discontent, sharing posts that highlight favouritism towards contestants who got violent in the show.

Umar took to Instagram to post Stories talking about a task during this season where his forehead was injured. He stressed that no action was taken at that time by the makers.

Umar wrote, “Face injury bollocks. I wish I could have shown my forehead scars during my task. I am sure the channel didn’t show, coz I was never their nepo child.”

Umar's story.

Umar was referring to an ugly fight between Karanveer and Rajat Dalal last week. During the altercation, Karanveer’s specs broke which led to an injury below the eye. After this, Vivian Dsena was seen defending Karanveer. No action was taken against the contestants for the violence in the show, which is against the rules.

More from the past

Umar Riaz's criticism of the Bigg Boss makers is not an isolated incident. In 2022, following his eviction from the 15th season of the show, Umar expressed his discontent to the Times of India, feeling that he had been unfairly branded as aggressive. He said, “I feel that I was given the tag of being aggressive right from the beginning. Yes, I was aggressive in tasks, but I’ve never physically pushed or hit anyone. It was said that I was warned earlier too, but I don’t remember when was I given any warning. Then they said my eviction was based on the audience’s vote. But when I came out of the house, I got to know that most people were only showering love on me, so how was this eviction based on janta’s decision?”

About Bigg Boss 18

As the finale of Bigg Boss 18 draws near, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch. The recent elimination of Digvijay Rathee has shaken up the dynamics of the house, prompting the remaining contestants to rethink their strategies and intensify their gameplay in a bid to claim the trophy.