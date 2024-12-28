Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan schools Eisha for using Avinash Mishra; says 'Agar voh bhi aapke tarah game khelne laga...'

Bigg Boss 18: With the remaining few contestants left inside the Bigg Boss, the drama has taken a fresh new turn inside the house. The makers have shared a new promo from the upcoming episode of the show when host Salman Khan will make an appearance during Weekend Ka War. He questioned Eisha Singh for her behaviour with Avinash Mishra and not taking a stand for him. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra smashes bottle and chair in rage after ‘womaniser’ remark) Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan said Eisha Singh uses Avinash Mishra as a 'khilauna.'

What Salman said

In the promo, Salman is seen pointing at Eisha, and saying: “Avinash aap ke liye voh khilona hai jisse aap jab mann chaha chaabi de di aur voh taali bajayega, nachega. Rajat [Dalal] Avinash ko tharki bola, aapko toh nahi sunna chahiye tha na? Saaf dikh raha hai ki aap apni game ko apni dosti se upar rakhti ho! Agar Avinash bhi aapke tarah game khelne laga toh aapka kya hoga (Avinash is a toy for you and you will make him dance. When Rajat called Avinash names, atleast you should not have tolerated it. It is clearly visible that for you the game is more important than your friendship with Avinash. If he starts playing the same game what will happen to you)?”

More details

Things got tense in the past week when Kashish accused Avinash Mishra of making a disparaging remark about her. Kashish called Avinash Mishra a womaniser. Avinash then lost his cool at Eisha and damaged Bigg Boss property, and threw chairs. "This is what you all wanted right? You wanted me to fight with her... You have it now," he said. Eisha intervened and advised Avinash to offer an apology to Kashish for his remarks.

This week, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen Khan are nominated. Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.