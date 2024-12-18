Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena's friendship hits rock bottom after nomination task

Shilpa Shirodkar calls off friendship with Vivian

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 was filled with drama and tension, particularly between Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena. The episode saw Shilpa expressing her disappointment and frustration with Vivian over his decision to nominate her for eviction.

At one point, Avinash Mishra questioned Shilpa's decision not to confront Vivian about his actions. Following this, Shilpa explained that she felt it would be pointless to discuss the matter with him.

During a conversation with Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, and Chum Darang, Shilpa said, “I won't talk to him (Vivian Dsena) as long as I’m in this house."

Shrutika wondered whether Shilpa was feeling betrayed after the nomination round. To which, Shilpa disagreed who said all his reasons while nominating her were mere excuses.

There was a moment when Karan said that he felt bad about the growing differences between Shilpa and Vivian, and said that the Shakti actor is being foolish.

Later, Avinash asked Shilpa why she didn't talk to Vivian about him nominating her. Shilpa replied that Vivian had already called her "dogla" (double standards), so explaining herself wouldn't change anything.

“For Eisha, Avinash is number one, and vice versa. For them, Vivian is last. Just because I said both are equal to me, I’m ‘dogla’ (two-faced). That hurt me deeply. I’m not going to be there for Vivian,” she stressed, adding, “I told him my actions speak for themselves. I won’t support Vivian anymore. I'm sad that after 70 days of friendship, someone said things 3-4 weeks ago, kept repeating them and expected me to just accept it and move on."

Nomination task drives a wedge

This week’s nomination task has turned out to be the biggest reason behind the fallout between Vivian and Shilpa. He nominated her after getting a reality check about his game and friends in the house by his wife Nouran Aly over the weekend.

Earlier this week, Vivian was seen questioning Shilpa's loyalty towards him and accused her of favouring Karan Veer Mehra in the game. He said, “Salman sir ne kaha, Vivian off the track hai. Toh mera ek hi sawaal hai. Aap mujhe apna maanti ho, toh aapne mujhe roka kyu nahi, toka kyu nahi, kahi mujhse kuch bola kyu nahi. Mere point of view me sabse zyaada safety me aap chal rahi ho. Aap Mehra ko sahi galat bolti ho? Toh mere se kya ja raha hai. (Salman sir said that Vivian is off the track. So, my only question is – if you consider me as your own, then why didn't you stop me, advise me, or say something to me? From my point of view, you are the safest person to approach. You correct Mehra when he's wrong, so why are you sparing me?)."

Shilpa replied, "Mujhe aisa kabhi nahi laga ki tum off the track gaye ho. In fact, jitna tum abhi bolne lage ho, utna tumne pehle kabhi nahi bola. (I never felt that you've gone off track. In fact, you're speaking up more now than you ever did before)”.

