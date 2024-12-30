Bigg Boss 18 fans slam Salman Khan for ‘whitewashing’ Avinash Mishra's image, bashing Kashish Kapoor on Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar, specially the Saturday episode, majorly centered around Avinash Mishra and Kashish Kapoor. Salman bashed Kashish for accusing Avinash of 'trying to make an angle' with her when she was flirting with him too. However, Bigg Boss fans believe that the episode was all about 'whitewashing' Avinash's image. Fans slam Salman Khan for 'whitewashing' Avinash Mishra's image in Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan bashed Kashish Kapoor

Earlier, this week, during the nominations task, Sara Arfeen Khan confronted Avinash Mishra of 'trying to make an angle' with Kashish Kapoor in the house. Following this, Bigg Boss showed a video to the all the contestants in the house. In the video, Kashish was seen flirting with Avinash while they sat at the pool side. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan accused Kashish of 'leading Avinash on' by flirting with him and later accusing him of trying to make an angle.

Netizens slam Salman Khan for 'whitewashing' Avinash Mishra's image

However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan didn't let Kashish Kapoor keep her points forward because of which se even got into a war of words with the host. The actor was also continuously defending Avinash, which has irked the Bigg Boss fans. One of the tweets read, "Ab bas mandir banana reh gya hai Avinash ka in Bigg Boss (Now only a temple is left to be made for Avinash in Bigg Boss). Bigg Boss: Mera Devta Mera Avinash." Another X user expressed sympathy with Kashish Kapoor and wrote, "I am still feeling Kashish wasn't wrong at all but she has to listen to makers because if any chance she might get to work in TV that is through these makers only. Poor girl has to face so much." Another user wrote, "Salman Khan can't handle strong women."

Apart from Kashish Kapoor, Salman Khan even bashed Eisha Singh and Chum Darang for not trusting Avinash Mishra and made them apologise to him, Reacting to this, Reddit users said, "They are casting Avinash in another colors show to whitewashing chal rhi h." Avinash reminds Salman of young version of himself." Another wrote, "Why did Salman made Chum apologise to Avinash when she already took back her statement?The more they give importance to Avinash, the dumber he looks in my eyes."

This is not the first time when Salman Khan has defended Avinash Mishra. In the first week of the season itself, after Avinash Mishra got angry, was evicted from the house by the contestants, Salman Khan defended the actor's aggression and instead of bashing him, just advised him to get a control over his emotions.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 has entered the fourteenth week and contestants like Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh and Chum Darang have been emerging as fans favourites. It will be interesting to see who is going to be in the top 5. The show is scheduled to conclude on January 19.