Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan tells Rasha Thadani her mother Raveena Tandon used to fight with him 'a lot'

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 12, 2025 02:43 PM IST

Raveena Tandon joined the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 18 with her daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn. 

Superstar Salman Khan and his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Raveena Tandon recently reunited on the sets of Bigg Boss 18, and let’s just say it was a major throwback alert! The two superstars took a trip down memory lane, and at one point, Salman spilled the tea, saying Raveena used to fight with him a lot on the sets. Also read: Raveena Tandon recalls encounter with Salman Khan during college, when he was looking for ‘a new girl’ for film

Raveena Tandon joined Bigg Boss 18 to promote her daughter's Azaad.
Raveena Tandon joined Bigg Boss 18 to promote her daughter's Azaad.

A nostalgic ride

Raveena joined the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 18 with her daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman, who are set to enter the film world with Azaad. They came to the show to promote their upcoming film.

Salman gave the newcomers a warm welcome, and quipped, “It’s hard to believe that you guys have become a hero and heroine aur main wahi ka wahi (and I’m still the same).”

Showing his witty side, Salman took a dig at Ajay’s dancing skills too. He told Aaman, “You’re a good dancer, and even Ajay will agree.” Salman then invited Raveena to the stage, referring to her as “Rasha’s elder sister”.

Salman and Raveena recreated the hook steps of some of their iconic songs.

During a conversation with Rasha, Salman joked, “Tumhari mummy mujhse bohot jhagda karti thi. (Your mom used to fight with me a lot.)”

To which Raveena quipped, “Hum saath mein shoot ke liye jaate the, aur Salman flights mein so jaate the. Tab agar Insta ka zamaana hota, toh main bohot saare snaps leke dalti! (We used to travel together for shoots, and Salman would fall asleep on flights. If Instagram existed back then, I would have taken and posted so many snaps!)”

Bigg Boss 18 is aired on Colors TV .

About Azaad

Aaman and Rasha will make their debut as actors in Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad. The trailer of the film was released earlier this week. The film focuses on a horse who is loyal to Ajay’s character, a dacoit (baaghi/rebel). It also features Diana Penty, who will be essaying the role of Ajay’s love interest, and Mohit Malik.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad tells a heartwarming tale of the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and courage. Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, the movie follows the journey of 19-year-old Govind and his extraordinary connection with a remarkable horse. It delves into the complexities of the dacoit and zamindari systems. The film is set to be released on the big screen on January 17.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On