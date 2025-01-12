Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan tells Rasha Thadani her mother Raveena Tandon used to fight with him 'a lot'

A nostalgic ride

Raveena joined the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 18 with her daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman, who are set to enter the film world with Azaad. They came to the show to promote their upcoming film.

Salman gave the newcomers a warm welcome, and quipped, “It’s hard to believe that you guys have become a hero and heroine aur main wahi ka wahi (and I’m still the same).”

Showing his witty side, Salman took a dig at Ajay’s dancing skills too. He told Aaman, “You’re a good dancer, and even Ajay will agree.” Salman then invited Raveena to the stage, referring to her as “Rasha’s elder sister”.

Salman and Raveena recreated the hook steps of some of their iconic songs.

During a conversation with Rasha, Salman joked, “Tumhari mummy mujhse bohot jhagda karti thi. (Your mom used to fight with me a lot.)”

To which Raveena quipped, “Hum saath mein shoot ke liye jaate the, aur Salman flights mein so jaate the. Tab agar Insta ka zamaana hota, toh main bohot saare snaps leke dalti! (We used to travel together for shoots, and Salman would fall asleep on flights. If Instagram existed back then, I would have taken and posted so many snaps!)”

Bigg Boss 18 is aired on Colors TV .

About Azaad

Aaman and Rasha will make their debut as actors in Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad. The trailer of the film was released earlier this week. The film focuses on a horse who is loyal to Ajay’s character, a dacoit (baaghi/rebel). It also features Diana Penty, who will be essaying the role of Ajay’s love interest, and Mohit Malik.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad tells a heartwarming tale of the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and courage. Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, the movie follows the journey of 19-year-old Govind and his extraordinary connection with a remarkable horse. It delves into the complexities of the dacoit and zamindari systems. The film is set to be released on the big screen on January 17.