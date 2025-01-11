Raveena Tandon reacts to Rasha Thadani hilariously imitating her ‘fuzzy and cute’ voice

Rasha Thadani imitates Raveena Tandon

When the interviewer asked her to give her ‘best impression’ of Raveena, Rasha replied, “At that time she had a little bit of a fuzzy, little bit more high pitched voice, which was evident in her first few films. She was also, of course, very young.”

She then imitated a dialogue from Raveena’s 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna, in which she’s talking to Salman Khan’s character Prem, adding, “But her voice was so like…it was cute.”Not just the interviewer, even Raveena seemed tickled by Rasha’s impression. She commented, “Hahahhahahah.” under the video.

Fans thought it was hilarious too, with many commenting laughter emojis. One fan wrote, “Next superstar,” while another called Rasha a ‘cutie’.

Raveena’s career

Raveena began her career with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool which earned her a Filmfare Award. In 1994, she appeared in eight Hindi films, most of them were commercial successes. Among these were two of the top-grossing films – Dilwale and Mohra. Her performance in Laadla earned her a Filmfare nomination and though Andaz Apna Apna was a box office disappointment, it attained cult status over the years.

Raveena acted in the legal drama Patna Shuklla and the romantic comedy Ghudchadi in 2024. She also starred in the web series Karmma Calling, a remake of the American show Revenge, which is also inspired by the novel The Count of Monte Cristo. She will soon star in Welcome to the Jungle and Jolly LLB 3.

Rasha’s debut film Azaad will be released in theatres on January 17.