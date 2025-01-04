Sonu Sood reveals Dabangg co-star Salman Khan once spiked his drink: ‘He used to hand me a glass slyly’

Sonu Sood is known for his dedication to fitness and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle. In a new interview, Sonu revealed Salman Khan once tried to persuade him to try alcohol by spiking his drink. However, Sonu's resolve remained strong, and he refused to give in and didn't take a sip of the spiked drink. Also read: Sonu Sood offers prayers at Golden temple ahead of the release of his directorial debut Fateh Sonu Sood is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Fateh.

Sonu Sood reveals

In a conversation with Jist, Sonu spoke about staying away from alcohol and how his Dabangg co-star Salman spiked his drink.

“I don’t drink at all. Many co-stars have tried to make me try alcohol ki ‘Isko aaj try karva ke rahenge; (We will make him try today). Many have tried spiking my drink secretly. Salman bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha, kehte ki, ‘Ek kaam kar zara, Red Bull ke andar daal ke laa thodi (He used to tell me to mix some alcohol in Red Bull).”

Sonu added, “He used to hand me a glass slyly, and I used to give it back. He kept looking at my glass if I gave it to someone else. When someone has a hobby of drinking, they like others to drink as well, which is fine. But nahi pee kabhi (I never tried alcohol), I never felt like it.”

In the same interview, Sonu also shared that he is a vegetarian and his daily diet is very boring. He admitted that he has stopped eating chapatis. In the afternoon, he eats a “small bowl of dal and rice”. For breakfast, he eats “egg-white omelette, salad, avocado, sauteed vegetables or papaya”.

Sonu looks forward to Fateh

Sonu is looking forward to the release of his much-anticipated directorial debut, Fateh. The film is a gripping tale that focuses on the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside Sonu, the film features a star-studded cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. Fateh will come with high-octane action sequences and an engaging narrative. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh aims to put focus on the issue of cybercrime and its impact on society. It is slated to release on January 10.