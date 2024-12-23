Fateh trailer: Sonu Sood channels desi John Wick, promises sleek action in his directorial debut. Watch

Sonu Sood and Jacqueliene Fernandez are all set to share the screen in their upcoming action thriller, Fateh. The makers released the trailer of the film featuring Sonu Sood in an action-packed avatar and fans can't stop gushing about it. Sonu Sood's glimpse from Fateh trailer.

Fateh Trailer packed with high-octane action

On Monday, the makers of Fateh shared a thrilling, action-packed trailer of Sonu Sood's Fateh. In the trailer, Sonu Sood, a man with a dark past, is on a mission to save Jacqueliene Fernandez from the Chinese cyber mafia headed by Naseeruddin Shah. Filled with bloodshed, and high-octane action sequences, the film's trailer ends with Sonu Sood covered in blood, dragging an enemy with a hammer. Not only Sonu Sood but even Jacqueliene Fernandez was seen in an action avatar in the film and their chemistry is also being loved by the fans.

Fans react to Sonu Sood and Jacqueliene's action avatars.

Internet reacted to the thrilling trailer of Sonu Sood's film. One of the YouTube users wrote, "John Wick vibes." Another commented, "Animal, Kill, and Marco are kids in front of this." One of the fans commented, "Action sequences like John Wick, The Equalizer-Animal. But still, it's going to be a nice movie." Another comment read, "John Wick type of Cinema in Bollywood." Another fan predicted that it will get the same success as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. While some also thought that the film's trailer was nothing compared to the Malayalam action thriller, Marco. One of the fans even appreciated Jacqueliene and Sonu Sood's chemistry and wrote, "Forget Salman, Sonu, and Jacqueliene will have the best chemistry."

The film marks Sonu Sood's directorial debut. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama. The film stars Sonu Sood, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It is set to release in theatres on January 10.