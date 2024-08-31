Jacqueliene Fernandez opens up about 'being in spotlight for reasons unrelated to work': What has helped me the most is…

Jacqueliene of going through ups and downs

Jacqueliene said, "Positives and negatives are always going to be there...But what has helped me the most is giving up this constant desire and need to be loved and realising that this is truly the last illusion we all have and that we all face. This is what has kept me free, humble, and calm. I believe in God, I always have. It's an extremely strong force in my life. And because of that, I never really fear anything. I meditate often. Now I’m able to distinguish between right and wrong people, and I keep my family and good people close. I hold on to my ability to be empathetic as my superpower, and not a weakness."

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jacqueliene to appear for questioning in the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was earlier questioned several times by the ED officials in the case for her links with Chandrashekhar, who is accused of extorting substantial sums from various individuals and allegedly using the funds to sustain a luxurious lifestyle. The ED seeks to probe her connection to Chandrashekhar and her potential involvement in the laundering activities.

Jacqueliene on her language barrier

On her language barrier, the actor said, "Honestly, I’m still managing the language barrier. I train and work hard on it—speaking and performing in a language that is not my mother tongue and battling a perception that I am weak in the language. I love to see myself getting better in that field and approaching it more positively...I remember my initial years as well. It was a nightmare for me because I was badgered by the critics pretty harshly. It was only after my third film, which was Murder 2 (2011), that I was able to gain some positive judgments and constructive criticism, which then led to Housefull 2 (2012) and Race 2 (2013)."

Jacqueliene's upcoming film

Jacqueliene will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh. The film is the third installment of the hit franchise Welcome. The second instalment, titled Welcome Back released in 2015.

