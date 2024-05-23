Jacqueliene Fernandez reveals bad advice she got: ‘Focus on looking good, get a nose job’

Dodging bad advice

When asked about the one bad advice she was given in the beginning of her career, Jacqueliene said, “Very, very early on in my career, I was at the gym. And I was explaining to this actor that oh, you know, I have to go for this course. And I have to go for this class. And I'm training and diction for this. And then I'm working out here. And he was like, 'Listen, just focus on looking good. And you'll be fine.' And I actually think that was one of the worst pieces of advice I ever got being someone who was trying to make it in the film industry.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jacqueliene mentioned another stupid advice she got. She said, “I think a lot of people pipe in mainly about your physical appearance, like I was told many times to get a nose job. But I know it was crazy because I really, I came here loving my nose and not really ever thinking about doing anything ever to it. And so quite a few people earlier on actually told me that it you should consider getting that done. And, and it's mainly physical and that's the sad thing.”

What's changed?

However, Jacqueliene mentioned the healthy change she has seen now for female actors. “There has been more and more age inclusivity for women, which I think is amazing. Because when I first came here, I was terrified because this one actor had told me you're turning 30 – I was turning 30 that year – and I was telling him about my birthday next month, I'm turning 30, that's so crazy. And I'm so nervous, or you know, I'm scared. And he was like, ‘Oh my god change the age on your passport.’ What? He was like, 'Well, you know what, women don't get films after the age of 30.' So that was really disappointing to hear, but women are getting films at every age in their careers right now. And I think that's an amazing thing.”

Jacqueliene recently starred in the music video for hugely popular song Yimmy Yimmy.