Sonu Sood says he'll donate his film Fateh's box office collection to old age homes and orphanages

Actor Sonu Sood joined the Gift City Run in Ahmedabad on Saturday to support the third season of #DrugFreeFuture, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and tackling the issue of drug abuse. Speaking to ANI, the actor shared, “It feels great to see people, to see such fit people early in the morning. You can see the enthusiasm among them... It feels proud to see so many people run, you feel like running with them.” Sonu Sood will be next seen in Fateh.

Sood, who will be seen next in the upcoming action film Fateh, also shared plans to donate the film's collection to old age homes and orphanages. (Also read: Naseeruddin Shah to play the role of a hacker in Sonu Sood’s Fateh)

Sonu Sood on Fateh

“Fateh is based on cybercrime, where people face cyber fraud every day. So, it is an action film on that... It will make people aware of how to stay safe from cybercrime... Fateh is a film made for the people of the country. We will try to send the film's collection to old age homes and orphanages,” Sood told ANI.

Meanwhile talking about Fateh, the film is a gripping tale of courage, resilience and the fight against cybercrime. It is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Fateh

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, 'Fateh' will see Sonu Sood share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.

Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of the film. Sonu took to his official handle of X (formerly Twitter) and dropped the teaser clip. The teaser starts with the statement, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then cuts to a voiceover in which Sonu Sood is heard conversing with another individual, correcting that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. "You'll never find those ten bodies," he said and also added, "Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de"

Sood while sharing the teaser wrote on X, "AA RAHA HOON...Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!"

Produced by Sonali Sood for Shakti Sagar Productions' and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, 'Fateh' is slated to release on January 10, 2025.