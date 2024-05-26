EXCLUSIVE: Naseeruddin Shah to play the role of a hacker in Sonu Sood’s Fateh

It looks like Fateh’s star cast just got even more interesting, as we have now exclusively learnt that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has also joined the Sonu Sood starrer, which is also backed by the latter. According to the source, Shah has already shot for most of his part in the film, and “he will play a pivotal role, driving the story of the movie”. Actor Naseerudin Shah

The film, which also marks Sood’s debut as a director, is based on the real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid pandemic. “Naseer will play the role of a hacker. He is very excited about the film and audience’s response to it, as it is extremely relevant and showcases today’s true world. And that’s mostly Naseer’s choice — real and relatable stories — when he has to choose scripts,” says the source, referring to Shah’s films such as A Wednesday (2008), Manthan (1976) and Kuttey (2023) that touched upon ground realities.

Here is the poster of the film:

Even though the teaser and poster of the action thriller are already out, nothing of Shah’s character hasn’t been revealed yet. “No one will get to know about Naseeruddin’s association and portrayal with the film until the trailer drops. He will have a good screen time in the trailer as well, which will be released closer to the film,” the source adds.

We also reached out to Sood for an official confirmation, and he corroborated our story saying he’s quite excited that the veteran is also a part of his movie. “Yes, Naseer sir is a part of Fateh. He’s got a phenomenal role in the film,” Sood tells us.