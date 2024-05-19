Naseeruddin Shah says he wants to do a 'courageous' film on religion: ‘Most harmful things that happened to humanity’

Naseeruddin Shah never shies away from speaking his mind on social issues and matters of national interest. The actor frequently expresses strong opinions on freedom of speech and the political influence on cinema. In a recent interview with Brut India at the Cannes Film Festival, the veteran expressed his interest in working on a 'courageous' film about religion. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah attend Manthan screening) Naseeruddin Shah recently expressed his interest on working in a film on 'religion'.(REUTERS)

Naseeruddin Shah weighs in on film on religion

Naseeruddin was quizzed if he had to choose a contemporary social issue for a film, what would be his choice. He opined, "I would say religion. I think courageous films should be made about this factor which seems to be on all our minds. This, to my mind, is one of the most harmful things that have happened to humanity, and that is why I consider a film that I did in Pakistan many years ago called Khuda Kay Liye, which was an important film, equally as important as Manthan.”

He further said, “Some people are attempting to do that and gradually their numbers may multiply but it’s still not easy to make a direct statement and one has to couch one’s message in a palatable form.”

Naseeruddin Shah's Manthan premiered at Cannes

Naseeruddin was accompanied by his wife Ratna Pathak Shah at the screening of his social-drama Manthan (1976) directed by Shyam Benegal. The movie had been selected in the Cannes Classics section. The film also featured Girish Karnad, Smita Patil, and Amrish Puri in leading roles. Pratiek Babbar was also present at Cannes to witness the premiere of his late mother's (Smita Patil) classic.

Naseeruddin Shah's upcoming projects

Naseeruddin was recently seen in the drama-series Showtime (2024), starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Rajiv Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz and Mahima Makwana in crucial roles. His last theatrical release was Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. He will be next seen in Vibu Puri's Ul Jalool Ishq, featuring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal characters.