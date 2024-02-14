Showtime trailer: Karan Johar makes a show on nepotism in Bollywood. Watch

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy-starrer Showtime has been unveiled. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top. (Also Read: Love Storiyaan review: An intimate Valentine's Day date between the personal and the political) Emraan Hashmi plays a producer in Showtime

What's in the trailer?

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared the trailer of Showtime. In the trailer, Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer. The reporter, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

Rajeev Khandelwal plays a Bollywood star who's seemingly drunk on his popularity. He has a loyal fan base called Armanians (inspired by singer Armaan Malik?), and refuses to sign a film backed by Emraan's character. At the end of the trailer, we see Emraan shouting profanities outside Rajeev's bungalow.

There's also Naseeruddin Shah, playing a wealthy businessman who claims he 'owns' Bollywood.

Karan Johar got embroiled in the debate around nepotism in Bollywood when actor Kangana Ranaut called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee with Karan in 2017.

About Showtime

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

Excited about Showtime, Emraan earlier said in a statement, "Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels".

He said the audience is keen to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and "let me just say – we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!"

Showtime will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

