Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prateik Patil Babbar attend Manthan screening at Cannes Film Festival

Shyam Benegal's Manthan was screened at the Cannes Film Festival at the Cannes Classics segment on Friday. Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prateik Babbar were seen attending the screening, as they walked the red carpet. Film Heritage Foundation also shared a bunch of pictures from the screening of the film. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival competition entry The Girl With The Needle may be dark and Dickensian but has a ray of hope) Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah and Prateik Babbar pose for the restored version of film "Manthan" (The Churning) presented as part Cannes Classics. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)

Manthan team at Cannes

For the special screening, Naseeruddin opted for a cream-coloured sherwani. Meanwhile, Ratna looked radiant in a golden sari paired with a redesigned lavender blouse. Prateik opted for a black suit, and accessorized it was a scarf on his neck which belonged to his late mother, actor Smita Patil. He also shared pictures of look on his Instagram profile.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More details

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder of Film Heritage Foundation, the not-for-profit organisation behind the restored print, also attended the film's screening. Meanwhile, Film Heritage Foundation took to their Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures from the screening of Manthan. "It was a truly memorable evening as FHF's restoration of 'Manthan' had its world premiere yesterday at the Festival de Cannes 2024 ending with a standing ovation for Naseeruddin Shah and much appreciation for the quality of the restoration the audience. We wish Shyam Benegal had been with us to enjoy the moment," read the caption.

Manthan was co-written by Shyam Benegal and celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar, and it was also entirely crowdfunded by 5 lakh farmers who donated ₹2 each. According to the festival's official website, the restoration of Manthan was carried out using the 35mm original camera negative preserved at the NFDC-National Film Archive of India with sound digitised from the 35 mm release print preserved at Film Heritage Foundation.