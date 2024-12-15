Sonu Sood calls Allu Arjun's jail ordeal part of 'the life of an actor': Ups and downs are there

Actor Sonu Sood has commented on the arrest of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theatre case. Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He was granted interim bail the same day but had to spend a night in jail before his release on Saturday. (Also read: Why Allu Arjun spent the night in jail even after getting bail? How an 'error' denied Pushpa 2 star his freedom) Sonu Sood has weighed in on Allu Arjun's arrest.

Sonu Sood on Allu Arjun

While promoting his upcoming film Fateh in Gujarat, Sonu Sood told ANI, “I believe the issue has been resolved now. As the saying goes, ‘all's well that ends well’. I want to congratulate him. I have worked with him before, and I know this is the life of an actor--ups and downs are part of the journey.”

After his release on Saturday morning, Allu Arjun addressed the media, saying, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate fully. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident, and we are deeply sorry for what happened." In a subsequent press conference at his Jubilee Hills home, the actor reiterated that he was not to be blamed for the death at Sandhya Theatre even though he was sorry about the accident.

Why was Allu Arjun arrested?

The incident that led to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred on December 4 during the chaotic premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, at Sandhya Theatre. A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos, which resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her son. The child remains critical and is on ventilator support.

According to authorities, the actor's security team was responsible for pushing the crowd aside to clear the path for his vehicle. Despite being warned about the risks posed by the large crowd, police claim Allu Arjun's team failed to take prompt action to mitigate the situation.

(With ANI inputs)