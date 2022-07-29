Raveena Tandon didn't want to do Mohra's Tip Tip song, thought her father won't appreciate it

Actor Raveena Tandon got the title of the 'Mast Mast Girl' of Bollywood after her performance in the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani was widely appreciated. In an interview, Mohra's production designer and co-screenplay writer Shabbir Boxwala revealed that Raveena didn't want to do the song. Also Read: A millennial watches Mohra: A feminist’s hell is an Akshay Kumar fan’s paradise

In an interview, Shabbir said that Raveena wasn't keen to do the song because she thought her father won't like it. She later agreed to do the iconic song after the film's director Rajiv Rai told her what to do about the situation.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Shabbir was asked how the makers got Raveena on board, as Divya Bharti was the original choice for the film, he said, “Raveena had met Rajiv. She knew that it was a good project but she was apprehensive, as there was a peck in the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. She said that her father won’t appreciate it. To which Rajiv said, ‘Don’t show the film to your dad’ (laughs)! Finally, she agreed.” Divya Bharti was signed for the film and even shot for it for five days. After a month Divya died after she allegedly fell from the balcony of her apartment in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview with Asian Age, Raveena talked about the iconic song and said, “I was never comfortable doing provocative songs. But this time, I was convinced that it would be okay. And, it was. The song was fabulous and the choreography, though erotic, was never suggestive or vulgar. I’d never do anything even remotely off-colour in my entire career.”

Raveena has also said that the song was shot over four days, on a construction site. There were rocks and nails lying around, and she had to perform barefoot. She caught a fever during the filming of the song because she had to be drenched in water for the song.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani was a part of the 1994 film Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar in lead role. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Another version of the song, featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, is featured in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON