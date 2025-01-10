Rasha Thadani wears affordable, cool Gen-Z look for Azaad promotions with Aaman Devgan; here's how much it costs

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, is all set to debut in Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. The Gen-Z actor has become the talk of the town during the film promotions. She wore a cool strapless corset top and flared trousers for one of the promotional events. If you loved the ensemble, we found out the price of her outfit. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan promote Azaad.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's backless swimsuit for Thailand vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha could be yours for Rs…

What is the cost of Rasha Thadani's ensemble?

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Rasha's ensemble is perfect for brunch outings with your girlfriends and even dinner dates with your bae. The corset top and flared trousers set are from the shelves of the clothing label Musk Have and come at an affordable price. The bottoms are called Belted Flare Trousers and will cost you ₹3,990.

The pants are worth ₹3,990.

Meanwhile, the top is called the Corp Corset and is worth ₹2,990. Adding the set to your closet will be worth ₹6,980, approximately ₹7,000.

The corset will cost you ₹2,990.

More details about Rasha's fit

The pink corset top cut in stretch twill fabric features an internally structured boning, an asymmetric hem, a front tie detail, a strapless neckline, an adjustable eyelet opening on the back, and a bodycon silhouette to hug the frame perfectly.

Meanwhile, the pants have a fixed waistband with a belt detail and a hook and eye closure for a secure fit. The pleated design on the front, side pockets, flared silhouette, and an ankle-grazing hem length round off the design elements. Rasha accessorised the ensemble with pink strappy heels, stacked bracelets, statement rings, and dangling earrings.

With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, muted smokey eyes, flushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a pink lipstick shade for the glam picks.