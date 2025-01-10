Alia Bhatt's backless swimsuit for Thailand vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha could be yours for Rs…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor vacationed in Thailand with their daughter Raha Kapoor and extended family to ring in the New Year 2025. The actor shared pictures from her holiday on Instagram with the caption, “If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?” The couple stayed at a luxury resort, and the photos give us full wanderlust vibes. Alia Bhatt vacationed with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha in Thailand.

Alia's holiday wardrobe included some glamorous looks, including a backless black swimsuit. If you loved her monokini, we found its price details.

What is the price of Alia Bhatt's swimsuit?

Alia Bhatt's swimsuit or monokini is from the shelves of the London-based clothing label Hunza G. It is called the Faye Swim Black/White. Adding the swimwear to your summer wear collection will cost you GBP 175, which is approximately ₹18,496.

Alia's swimsuit is worth ₹18k.

More details about Alia's swimsuit

Bringing back the yesteryear charm of the 80s, Alia's swimsuit features a dipped neck, a scooped-back silhouette, a contrasting white lining, high-leg cut-outs, and a bodycon silhouette. The sporty aesthetic of the monokini makes it a perfect pick for embarking on adventure activities during your summer vacation.

Alia accessorised the swimsuit with just a pair of sunglasses. With her wet hair left loose, the actor let her sunkissed skin breathe by opting for a no-makeup look.

On the work front

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She will be next seen headlining the spy drama Alpha with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film will be another addition to Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The film is set to be released on December 25, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.