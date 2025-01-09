Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha rang in New Year 2025 at a truly extravagant resort in Thailand with room rates to match

BySanya Panwar
Jan 09, 2025 03:47 PM IST

The luxurious resort is located in Thailand's Phang Nga; it offers villas with stunning pool and ocean views, and world-class amenities. Here's a virtual tour.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their adorable two-year-old daughter Raha bid 2024 goodbye and ushered in 2025 in style. The family celebrated with a beautiful celebration in Thailand, surrounded by loved ones, including Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor and mother-actor Neetu Kapoor as well as Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother-actor Soni Razdan. Also read | Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they enjoy New Year getaway with Raha in Thailand. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their family and friends celebrated the new year at ANI Thailand, which is ensconced in lush gardens with spellbinding views of Phang Nga Bay. (Instagram/ Soni Razdan and Aniprivateresorts.com)

Soni has now shared heartwarming pictures on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of their intimate celebrations at ÀNI Thailand, a luxury beachfront villa resort.

Take a look:

Inside their luxurious resort

Alia, Ranbir and family soaked up Thailand’s natural beauty and immersive culture at the private resort on the east coast of Koh Yao Noi Island. Accommodating up to 20 guests, the resort offers a breathtaking infinity pool, various living and dining areas, as well as a dedicated staff of 22.

Rooms with best views and comfort

Located on two acres (half a hectare) of lush, tropical gardens, the resort features spellbinding oceanfront views, and can accommodate guests across two Ocean Villas, two Family Villas, and four Pool Suites that offer direct access to a beach overlooking the turquoise waters of Phang Nga Bay.

How much would a night's stay cost

According to the per-night rates shared on ANI Thailand's website, booking 6-room villa during their winter 24/25 offer between November 14, 2024, and April 20, 2025, would cost $20,000. Booking 7-room villa for a night was worth $21,000, while for 8, 9, and 10-room villas, guests would have to spend $22,000, $23,000, and $24,000, respectively.

Luxurious amenities galore

Personalised meals, spa treatments, a range of tailored excursions, and a comprehensive list of kids’ activities as well as the resort's special Batang Island picnic with longtail boat and Monkey Island visit, a traditional Thai dance show performed by local students are some of the highlights. Those who prefer the outdoors can enjoy the thrill of the ocean with stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and snorkelling or soak up the beauty of Koh Yao Noi with a paddy field breakfast and boat sunset cruise.

