Karan Veer Mehra's hilarious response to allegations of paying media to support him in Bigg Boss 18 has fans in splits

Bigg Boss 18 has crowned Karan Veer Mehra as its winner. The actor defeated Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal to lift the trophy of Salman Khan's show on January 19. Karan, who had faced allegations of using money to buy votes and media support, responded to it in a hilarious manner. Karan Veer Mehra crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

(Also Read: Avinash Mishra breaks silence on 'love angle' with Eisha Singh in Bigg Boss 18: 'People have lot of questions and hopes')

Karan Veer Mehra on accusations of buying media support

On Sunday, after winning the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, Karan Veer Mehra interacted with the media and expressed his gratitude. Speaking about his win, he said, “I am very happy. Especially because you guys supported me so much. The way fans supported me and the good friends I made in the house—this victory is because of all this, and it is our victory. Thank you so much.”

When a reporter jokingly asked why he hadn’t paid the media yet despite already winning the trophy, Karan Veer responded humorously, saying, “Wait, get me my Google Pay.”

Internet reacted to Karan Veer Mehra's quip. One social media user commented, “he's so funny man.” Another commented, “That's why we love him. Always so candid.” Another Instagram user wrote, “So funny and winner qualities.” The actor won hearts with his fun and charming personality in the show and even entertained audience with his sassy one-liners.

Karan Veer Mehra on comparison with Sidharth Shukla

Earlier, during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Farah Khan praised Karan’s gameplay and even compared him to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Reacting to the comparison, Karan said, “Bahut acha ladka tha wo. Mera bahut acha dost tha. Humne kaafi zyada time spend nahi kiya, but we knew each other very well. Main khush hoon ki mujhe ussey compare kiya jaa raha hai. Wo dil ka bahut bada insaan tha (He was a great guy and my good friend. We didn’t spend much time together, but we knew each other well. I’m happy to be compared to him. He was a big-hearted man).”

Apart from taking home the shining Bigg Boss 18 trophy, which had similarities to the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Karan also won a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. Rajat Dalal's eviction at the third position shocked fans, with many expressing their disappointment and calling the show "fixed." While Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang seemed happy about Karan’s victory, many ex-housemates were visibly upset and believed Vivian or Rajat should have won the show.