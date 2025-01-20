Rajat Dalal fans call Bigg Boss 18 'fixed' as fitness influencer gets evicted from Salman Khan's show

In a surprising turn of events during the Bigg Boss 18 finale, fitness influencer Rajat Dalal was evicted after securing the third position. His elimination came as a shock to many, leading to a wave of backlash from viewers who took to social media to express their disappointment and anger. Rajat Dalal evicted from Bigg Boss 18.(Instagram)

Rajat Dalal fails to make it to Bigg Boss 18 top 2

Despite having a massive fan following and receiving immense support from Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal failed to make it to the top 2 in Bigg Boss 18. The fitness influencer, as well as the other housemates present at the finale, appeared in complete disbelief after Salman Khan's announcement. Rajat later admitted that he was heavy-hearted after being evicted.

Internet reacts to Rajat Dalal's eviction

X (formerly known as Twitter) erupted in anger following Rajat Dalal's eviction. Some of his fans called it unfair, while others labeled the reality show "fixed." One tweet read, "Bigg Boss is a scripted show, and they always break the hearts of fans with their unfair evictions. They evicted Rajat unfairly because they can't beat @rajat_9629 in voting."

Another tweet read, "Well played, Rajat bhai. Shame on you, #BB18 makers!!! BB FIXED WINNER SHOW." Another X user tweeted, "Just one word—again, it’s proved BB is a FIXED WINNER SHOW. In a scripted show, you lost, but in the people's eyes, you've already won."

An X user claimed to have uninstalled the JioCinema app after Rajat's eviction and wrote, "#RajatDalal evicted and not even in the top 2—can't believe it. This is a clear case of cheating with genuine viewers by the fraud makers. I have uninstalled the app and given it a 1-star rating."

Expressing disappointment, another X user wrote, "BB FIXED WINNER SHOW. We’re not blind; it’s evident that the show is scripted. It’s high time influencers stop participating in this biased setup. Disappointing!"

After Rajat Dalal's shocking eviction, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena have emerged as the top 2 contenders for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. While Vivian earned the tag of Bigg Boss' 'ladla' on the show, Karan emerged as one of the audience's favorite contestants with his gameplay and personality. It will now be interesting to see who lifts the trophy.