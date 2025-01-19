Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale: Elvish Yadav promises fans gifts worth 1.5 crore if Rajat Dalal wins

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 19, 2025 10:24 PM IST

Elvish Yadav encourages fans to vote for Rajat Dalal and promises to gift 101 iPhone pro max if the fitness influencer wins Bigg Boss 18.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 has finally begun, and fans are eagerly anticipating who will take the trophy home. Amid this, Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has once again grabbed headlines with a promise that has fans buzzing. Elvish, who was recently seen supporting Rajat Dalal during a press conference in Bigg Boss 18, has announced an exciting giveaway if the fitness influencer wins the trophy for the season.

Elvish Yadav urges audience to vote for Rajat Dalal.
Elvish Yadav urges audience to vote for Rajat Dalal.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 Live: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan recreate Andaz Apna Apna scene on the grand finale stage)

Elvish Yadav urges fans to vote for Rajat Dalal

Recently, during a live session on Instagram, Elvish Yadav announced that if his favorite Bigg Boss 18 contestant, Rajat Dalal, wins the finale, he will give away 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices to his fans. The giveaway, worth approximately 1.5 crore, has generated a significant buzz online. He encouraged his fans to vote for Rajat from as many phones as possible and send screenshots to him. He promised to announce the winners after Rajat lifts the trophy.

Earlier, Elvish Yadav, who appeared as a supporter of Rajat Dalal during a press conference in Bigg Boss 18, got into a heated exchange with the media. When the influencer stated that he doesn’t need media coverage, the media professionals decided to boycott him and stopped asking him any questions. Along with Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra are also competing for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Recently, HT conducted a poll to determine who readers think will win this season. Karan Veer topped the list with 37% of the votes. It appears to be a close competition between Karan Veer and Vivian Dsena, as the latter trailed by only two percentage points. However, Rajat Dalal is also emerging as a strong contender for the trophy, thanks to his massive fan following.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale

Salman Khan will announce the winner of the season today. But before that, the audience is in for a lot of entertainment. The host will be joined by Aamir Khan, his son Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, who will be promoting their upcoming movie, Loveyapa, on the show.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On