Bigg Boss 18 grand finale: Elvish Yadav promises fans gifts worth 1.5 crore if Rajat Dalal wins

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 has finally begun, and fans are eagerly anticipating who will take the trophy home. Amid this, Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has once again grabbed headlines with a promise that has fans buzzing. Elvish, who was recently seen supporting Rajat Dalal during a press conference in Bigg Boss 18, has announced an exciting giveaway if the fitness influencer wins the trophy for the season. Elvish Yadav urges audience to vote for Rajat Dalal.

Elvish Yadav urges fans to vote for Rajat Dalal

Recently, during a live session on Instagram, Elvish Yadav announced that if his favorite Bigg Boss 18 contestant, Rajat Dalal, wins the finale, he will give away 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices to his fans. The giveaway, worth approximately ₹ 1.5 crore, has generated a significant buzz online. He encouraged his fans to vote for Rajat from as many phones as possible and send screenshots to him. He promised to announce the winners after Rajat lifts the trophy.

Earlier, Elvish Yadav, who appeared as a supporter of Rajat Dalal during a press conference in Bigg Boss 18, got into a heated exchange with the media. When the influencer stated that he doesn’t need media coverage, the media professionals decided to boycott him and stopped asking him any questions. Along with Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra are also competing for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Recently, HT conducted a poll to determine who readers think will win this season. Karan Veer topped the list with 37% of the votes. It appears to be a close competition between Karan Veer and Vivian Dsena, as the latter trailed by only two percentage points. However, Rajat Dalal is also emerging as a strong contender for the trophy, thanks to his massive fan following.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale

Salman Khan will announce the winner of the season today. But before that, the audience is in for a lot of entertainment. The host will be joined by Aamir Khan, his son Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, who will be promoting their upcoming movie, Loveyapa, on the show.