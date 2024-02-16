Elvish Yadav in trouble? Cobra, krait venom found in samples from Noida rave party

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's troubles after that infamous rave party in Noida do not seem to end. Now, the forensic reports of samples taken from the alleged rave party last year have confirmed that they were indeed snake venom of Cobra and Krait snake species. Elvish Yadav was reportedly at a rave party where snake venom was illegally used.

Six people, including YouTuber Elvish Yadav, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51. While five of those named in the FIR were arrested, Yadav was questioned in the matter. Yadav was not present at the said party but has been accused of providing venom for the same. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav slaps man at restaurant, issues clarification: ‘Aisa hi hoon main’)

The rave party was raided on suspicion that snake venom was being used as a form of intoxication by the guests.

During police questioning, he brought up Bollywood singer Fazilpuria. Earlier, Elvish was quizzed by the Noida police on November 8. When asked about the his video with two snakes, the YouTuber told the police that the reptiles had been arranged by the Bollywood singer. Fazilpuria told Aaj Tak that he had no links with rave parties. He said that the exotic reptiles belonged to a production house. He had outsourced the arrangement of the reptiles to the production house solely for the music video.

The police earlier arrested five people and recovered several snakes in their possession. The action was taken based on a sting operation carried out by the People For Animals NGO.

Elvish was questioned in the Sector 20 police station. Yadav appeared before the police along with a battery of lawyers. Six people, including Yadav, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. They have been accused of providing snake venom for recreational use for a party in Noida's Sector 51.

Elvish Yadav courted another controversy recently when he slapped a man at a restaurant. A video of the incident was shared on social media. Elvish said about the incident, “I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks me. However, if someone makes a personal remark, I don’t spare them.”

