Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav slaps man at restaurant, issues clarification: ‘Aisa hi hoon main’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is embroiled in another controversy. He slapped a man at a restaurant in Jaipur on Sunday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Elvish was seen slapping a man in front of everyone and then storming out with his security team. He later issued an audio clarification regarding the same incident. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav reacts to being 'almost beaten up by mob' in Jammu: Fake narrative) Elvish Yadav slapped a person in a restaurant in Jaipur.

Elvish Yadav slaps a man in viral video

In the video, Elvish is first seen exiting a restaurant and then tracing his steps back to a man sitting inside. He goes up to the man and slaps him in a fit of rage. When the person tried to argue back, Elvish turned back to face him but was stopped by his team.

His clarification

Elvish then shared a clarification regarding the incident, which was posted by his fan account on X. In the audio statement, he said: “Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, na mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, na mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, maa behen ki gaali deta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks me. However, if someone makes a personal remark, I don’t spare them)."

He further added, "There were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, and I went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style.”

