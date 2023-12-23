Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav reacts to being 'almost beaten up by mob' in Jammu: Fake narrative

Elvish Yadav and close friend Raghav Sharma were reportedly attacked by a mob in Jammu, and a video capturing the incident had been widely shared online. Now, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has spoken about news reports claiming he was attacked by a mob in Jammu and he had to run away. Also read: Elvish Yadav appears on Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar amid snake venom controversy. Watch Elvish Yadav was recently in Jammu.

What Elvish Yadav said about his video

On Saturday, Elvish Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to a news report. He said, “Jab tak aise news wale zinda hai fake narrative chalte rahenge. Mere pe haath uthane wale jis din paida hoge, kalyung ka ant aa lega (Fake narrative will continue to thrive till such reporters are there. The day someone, who can slap me is born, that day kalyug will end). Cheers.”

Elvish's video

A few days after Elvish Yadav's visited Vaishno Devi temple, a video of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner getting attacked by people had emerged. Elvish visited the temple on December 20, accompanied by producer and close friend Raghav Sharma.

In the clip, Elvish and Raghav were seen getting mobbed as they seemingly stepped out of the temple as some people were seen grabbing Raghav's collar and dragging him. As reported by Times Now, a man asked the YouTuber and his friend to take pictures with him, but they refused. This angered the man, and he grabbed Raghav's collar, while Elvish fled.

Elvish Yadav booked in snake venom case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav earlier made headlines in November in connection to a snake venom case in Noida. Police had gotten the remand of Rahul, the main accused arrested in connection to the snake venom case, in which Elvish was also booked. The FIR was filed under sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50, and 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and also under section 120-B of the IPC.

According to police, FIR was registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties. They used to reportedly collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes including five cobras, a red snake, a python and two other snakes were also rescued in the raid, police had said.

