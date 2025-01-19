Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live: Salman Khan-hosted show nears end; Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena are frontrunners
Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live: After 104 days, Bigg Boss 18 will finally come to an end this Sunday in the form of a grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan. The popular reality show, which had 23 contestants (or housemates) will see six finalists vie for the top prize. Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh are the final six contestants, one of whom will take home the winner's trophy, along with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. Most polls and online forums are calling it a fight between Rajat, Karanveer, and Vivian - the three frontrunners....Read More
Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Top six contestants
The top six contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal.
Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live: Finalists to present scintillating performances
The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will see performances from all the finalists, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh.
Bigg Boss 18 finale live: HT readers say Karanveer Mehra should be the winner
A poll conducted among the readers of HT.com found Karanveer Mehra as the favourite. With 37% of the votes, he narrowly beat Vivan Dsena. Read more here