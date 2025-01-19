Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live: Salman Khan-hosted show nears end; Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena are frontrunners

Live

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live: After 104 days, Bigg Boss 18 will finally come to an end this Sunday in the form of a grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan. The popular reality show, which had 23 contestants (or housemates) will see six finalists vie for the top prize. Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh are the final six contestants, one of whom will take home the winner's trophy, along with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. Most polls and online forums are calling it a fight between Rajat, Karanveer, and Vivian - the three frontrunners....Read More