Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Ekta Kapoor remember him on his 39th birth anniversary: 'You aren't just a memory'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, remembered him on his 39th birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video giving a glimpse of Sushant at different events, interacting with fans, and enjoying his time amid nature. (Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister cries as she visits Kedarnath ahead of his death anniversary) Shweta Singh Kirti and Ekta Kapoor shared posts on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary.

Sushant's sister pens long note on his birth anniversary

Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Celebrating the Star, the Dreamer, the Legend… (sparkle emoji). Happy Birthday, Bhai! (Red heart emoji). Your light continues to shine in the hearts of millions. You weren’t just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love.”

She added, “From the universe you admired to the dreams you so fearlessly pursued, you taught us all to reach beyond limits, to wonder, to question, and to love deeply. Every smile you shared, every dream you spoke of, and every piece of wisdom you left behind is a reminder that your essence is eternal."

Shweta Singh Kirti, praises Sushant

“You are not just a memory—you are an energy, a force that continues to inspire. Bhai, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Today, we celebrate you—your brilliance, your passion, and your infinite soul,” she continued.

"Let’s honour Sushant by continuing to dream big, live fully, and spread love. Happy Sushant Day to All (sparkle and dizzy emojis)," concluded her note. She also added the hashtags Sushant Singh Rajput, SSR forever, celebrating Sushant, bhai forever, keep shining, and Sushant inspires.

Ekta Kapoor remembers Sushant

Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram from the 2009 serial Pavitra Rishta starring Sushant and Ankita Lokhande. She wrote, "Nostalgia emotions n memories come in waves and maybe today is one such day…… happy birthday, where ever you are shine, smile, remember you r loved!"

About Sushant, his death, career

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. His father had lodged a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide. Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant. They were granted bail after a few months. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has since then been carrying out a probe into the actor’s death.

After his death, Sushant's Patna residence was turned into his memorial, which contained the late actor's telescope, books, guitar, and other personal things. Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. He starred in many films such as MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Raabta, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore, among others. His final, film Dil Bechara, was released posthumously.