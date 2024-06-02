Sushant Singh Rajput's sister cries as she visits Kedarnath ahead of his death anniversary: I felt he was still with me

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram on Saturday to share some old and new pictures from Kedarnath. She posted photos of herself from a recent visit, and also some throwbacks of Sushant, in which he posed with a 'sadhu (saint)' in front of the shrine. In her long caption, she spoke about her late brother. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says actor's spirit once helped her find lost AirPods Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared some old and new pics from Kedarnath on Instagram.

'As soon as I landed in Kedarnath, tears began to flow'

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Remembering her brother days before his fourth death anniversary, Shweta wrote on Instagram, "It is the 1st of June, and four years ago on the 14th of this month, we lost our dearest Sushant. Even now, we are still searching for answers about what happened on that tragic day."

She went on to write about her recent visit, “I came to Kedarnath to pray, to remember, and to feel close to Bhai (brother). The day was incredibly emotional; as soon as I landed in Kedarnath, tears began to flow. I walked for a while but eventually had to sit down and cry my heart out, feeling his presence all around me. I felt an overwhelming urge to hug him. I sat and meditated where he had meditated, and in those moments, I felt he was still with me, within me, living through me. It felt as if he had never left.”

Sushant, who was seen with Sara Ali Khan in her debut film Kedarnath (2018), often posted pictures from the shoot and his visit to the shrine on Instagram.

'I knew I had to meet that sadhu'

Sharing details about Sushant's old pictures that she posted, Shweta also wrote, "Yesterday in Phata, there was no internet connection. While sitting in my car, I managed to open Instagram and saw only one post in my feed: a picture of Bhai in Kedarnath with a sadhu. I knew I had to meet that sadhu, and by God’s grace, I was able to. I’m attaching that picture for reference. Grateful to God for making this happen."

Maharashtra police initially said that Sushant died by suicide, but his family and fans believed otherwise and appealed for them to delve into the case further. Since then, CBI has taken up the case, and the investigation is still ongoing.