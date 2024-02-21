 Sushant’s sister says she can still ‘hear him', he helped her find lost AirPods | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says actor's spirit once helped her find lost AirPods

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says actor's spirit once helped her find lost AirPods

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 21, 2024 04:32 PM IST

In a podcast, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about hearing her brother after his death.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti recently appeared on Preetika Rao’s podcast. She talked about her spiritual experiences and how she dealt with the pain of losing her brother. She even revealed that he ‘talks to her’ even after his death. (Also Read: HC reserves order on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea challenging LOC)

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020

‘He helped me find lost AirPods’

She said that she shared a ‘cute’ relationship with Sushant because they were closer in age. “I have felt his presence a lot of times. We had a very cute relationship and we were almost like twins,” she said.

She recalled an incident after his passing, “I lost my AirPods toh I was looking for it everywhere and I was not able to find it. Toh bhai dheere se mere kaan mein bolta hain (he softly whispered in my ear), I felt it like his voice and his husky voice and everything. Tumhara AirPod tumhare curtain ke peeche hain. Jao waha par mil jayega on the window sill (Your AirPods are behind the curtain on the window sill.)"

She said he also told her it isn’t ‘spooky’ that he can connect with her despite being dead.

Fans react

One fan thought it was ‘priceless’ how happy she was to talk about him, writing, “Look at the happiness while she is talking about him.. it's priceless... I really want people to get punished who have separated her with his lovely brother.” Another fan however was skeptical, “His Spirit talks about yr earpod, didn't talk about his own closure, didn't he talk about his suffering till he didn't get justice.. Showoff ki duniya se bahar aakar duniya dekhiye (stop showing off), he never ever show off, he believes being natural.. So grow up & talk about his justice not these stuff.”

About Sushant

Sushant was found dead in his home on June 14, 2020. Maharashtra police claimed it was suicide but his family and fans believed otherwise and appealed for them to delve into the case further. CBI has taken up the case since then and the investigation is still on.

